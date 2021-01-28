Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 240 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

