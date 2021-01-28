AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,670,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,137.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,324 shares of company stock worth $56,705,108. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

