Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

