Strs Ohio Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

ILMN opened at $432.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average is $344.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $434.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.