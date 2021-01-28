New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,897 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $205.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

