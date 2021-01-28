Strs Ohio Sells 8,311 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

