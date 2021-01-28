Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

