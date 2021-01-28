K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.