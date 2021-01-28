Lauren P. Silvernail Sells 2,699 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,699 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $20,134.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,539.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

