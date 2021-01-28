J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

