Truist Financial Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $85.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $68.74 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.