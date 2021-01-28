J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.00

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 251.60 ($3.29), with a volume of 1333151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

