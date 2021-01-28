943 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $207.25 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

