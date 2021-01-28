Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,493 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $156.50 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

