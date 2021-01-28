V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

