Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 552,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 203,958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.