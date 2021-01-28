Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $473,600.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMHC opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

