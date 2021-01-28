Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 852 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $393.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.49 and its 200 day moving average is $385.71. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

