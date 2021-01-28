Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.68.

CMG stock opened at $1,466.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,510.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,398.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,286.45.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

