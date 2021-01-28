Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,963 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

