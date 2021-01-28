Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

