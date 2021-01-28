Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

