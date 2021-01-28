Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

ACKAY stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

