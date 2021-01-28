Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.