Elkem ASA’s (ELKEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

