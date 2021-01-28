Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cortexyme stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.