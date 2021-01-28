Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.