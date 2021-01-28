Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

OTLK stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

