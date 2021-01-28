International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 233 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,073,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $615.78 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

