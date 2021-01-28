International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capri by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 65.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

