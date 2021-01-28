Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.