Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

