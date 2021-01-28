Head-To-Head Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & QuantRx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and QuantRx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and QuantRx Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 17 2 2.95 QuantRx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $43.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than QuantRx Biomedical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and QuantRx Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.78 $4.70 billion $1.58 22.67 QuantRx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than QuantRx Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and QuantRx Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57% QuantRx Biomedical N/A N/A -511.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of QuantRx Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantRx Biomedical has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats QuantRx Biomedical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About QuantRx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infection, urinary incontinence, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. Its products include InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial pad; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

