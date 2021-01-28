We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

