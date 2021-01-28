Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $127.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,909,000 after buying an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

