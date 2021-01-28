Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LSTR opened at $145.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.
