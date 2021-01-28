Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

