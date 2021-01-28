HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

HMST stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

