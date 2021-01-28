African Gold Group’s (AGGFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $0.78 price target on the stock.

African Gold Group stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

