African Gold Group’s (AGGFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $0.78 price target on the stock.
African Gold Group stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
African Gold Group Company Profile
