Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a top pick rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

