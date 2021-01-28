Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

BRY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.