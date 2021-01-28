Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.62. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 47,447 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £16.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.83.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

