Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) (LON:KP2) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) (LON:KP2) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.78. Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 546,353 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

Kore Potash plc engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash plc (KP2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.