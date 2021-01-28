India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $86.20

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.20, but opened at $89.80. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) shares last traded at $85.17, with a volume of 166,655 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.04. The stock has a market cap of £92.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Get India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) alerts:

In other India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) news, insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.