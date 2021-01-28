Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.24. Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 25,504,466 shares.

The company has a market cap of £7.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 247 full and 5 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 21 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; 119 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 9.9 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group; and 428 claims covering an area of approximately 35.5 square kilometers in Golconda Fault Line Claims located in Nevada.

