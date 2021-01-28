Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.76. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,259,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

