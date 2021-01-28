CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Shares Gap Up to $51.80

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $53.80. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 325,662 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £214.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

