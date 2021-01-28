Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $271.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.68.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

