Strs Ohio Has $18.85 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 572,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

VICI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

