IBM Retirement Fund Has $840,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,701 shares of company stock worth $69,961,114. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $296.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.