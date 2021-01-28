Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grifols by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grifols by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 224,126 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

